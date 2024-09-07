Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CFO Buys $49,986.27 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Heather L. Plutino acquired 3,573 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $49,986.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 11.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

