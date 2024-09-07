Insider Buying: The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Acquires £55,000 in Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Richard West purchased 50,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,320.84).
The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance
LON BNKR opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,152.00 and a beta of 0.62. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.33.
The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
