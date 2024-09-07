Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
