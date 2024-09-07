Insider Selling: Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Insider Sells A$15,625,000.00 in Stock

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Blundy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.25 ($21.26), for a total value of A$15,625,000.00 ($10,629,251.70).

Lovisa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23.

Lovisa Company Profile

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South America, and the Middle East.

