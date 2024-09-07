Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CAO Sells 2,690 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Peter Presunka sold 2,690 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,378.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,585.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Peter Presunka also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Peter Presunka sold 4,897 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $21,595.77.
Matterport Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 180,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
