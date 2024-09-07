Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CAO Sells 2,690 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Peter Presunka sold 2,690 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,378.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,585.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Presunka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Peter Presunka sold 4,897 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $21,595.77.

Matterport Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 180,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.