Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $57,532.02 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $78,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

