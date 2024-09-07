Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 63 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total value of $17,318.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $284.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.47 and a 200 day moving average of $289.35. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAM

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.