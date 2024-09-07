Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $2,821,050.45 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $345.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.83 and its 200-day moving average is $282.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

