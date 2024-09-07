Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $61.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The business’s revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

