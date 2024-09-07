Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $552.50 and a 200 day moving average of $533.24. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

