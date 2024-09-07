Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,624,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

