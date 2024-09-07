Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $902.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

