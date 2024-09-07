Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $8.28 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after acquiring an additional 96,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,359,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.60. The company had a trading volume of 142,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

