Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $71.91. 7,205,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,511. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Read Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.