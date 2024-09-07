Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.61. 2,501,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,572. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.