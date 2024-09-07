Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $160.49. 2,902,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

