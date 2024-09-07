International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,954. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.51.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

