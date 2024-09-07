Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $471.82. 1,700,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,588. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

