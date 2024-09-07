Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

