Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.