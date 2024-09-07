Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $546.88

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.88 ($7.19) and traded as high as GBX 595.50 ($7.83). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 574 ($7.55), with a volume of 967,533 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 586.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 547.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($177.84), for a total transaction of £787,560.75 ($1,035,582.84). In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,162,943.85). Also, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($177.84), for a total transaction of £787,560.75 ($1,035,582.84). Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,861 shares of company stock worth $352,710,060. Corporate insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

