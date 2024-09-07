IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.