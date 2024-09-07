IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 376,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $866.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.