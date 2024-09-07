iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Cut by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 781,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $110.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

