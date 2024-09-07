iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.42

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 1003873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after buying an additional 619,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 420,972 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,378,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

