iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.42

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 1003873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
