iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 1.73% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $32,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,429 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

