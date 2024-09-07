iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

