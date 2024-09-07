iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $57,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $60.41 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.