iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IEFA traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,036,629 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.