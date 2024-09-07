iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.3% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $552.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.95. The company has a market capitalization of $476.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.