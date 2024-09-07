iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,633 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.