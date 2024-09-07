iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,909 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.48. 3,164,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.