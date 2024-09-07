iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,832,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 822% from the previous session’s volume of 523,952 shares.The stock last traded at $25.11 and had previously closed at $25.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

