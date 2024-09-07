iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.68. 1,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 29.59% of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

