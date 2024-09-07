iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Lessened by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,322.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. 824,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,485. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

