iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,571,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,557,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 11,891,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

