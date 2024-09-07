iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.30 and last traded at $61.14. Approximately 11,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 325.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,361,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

