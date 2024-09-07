iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

