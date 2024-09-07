iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,979,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,375,000 after purchasing an additional 258,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

