iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

