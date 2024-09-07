iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,203. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

