iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.01. 460,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,046. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

