iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,954 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after purchasing an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

