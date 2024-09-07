iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.23. 593,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

