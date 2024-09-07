iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

