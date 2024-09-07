iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYK opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.