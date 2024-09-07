iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $137.70. 1,267,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

