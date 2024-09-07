iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.37% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $93,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 7,005,467 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

