Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Helios Technologies worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,098 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,345,000 after acquiring an additional 334,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

HLIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.82. 138,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,234. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.