Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Lear worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 3.0 %

LEA traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

