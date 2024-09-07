Isthmus Partners LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 4.3% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 384,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,437,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $255.68. The company had a trading volume of 609,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,632. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

